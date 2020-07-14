New Star Wars series The Bad Batch coming to Disney+

Star Wars is returning for another animated series with Star Wars: The Bad Batch, due to land on Disney+ in 2021.

A spin-off of The Clone Wars series, which ended in May after seven seasons, The Bad Batch follows “the elite and experimental clones” of the commando group as they travel the rapidly changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone War.

Introduced in The Clone Wars’ seventh season, the Bad Batch are genetically mutated, each possessing an exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers.

“In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose,” Disney+ promises.

While a cast for the animated show has not yet been announced, The Clone Wars’ showrunner Dave Filoni will serve as head writer and executive producer on the spin-off series, alongside Athena Partillo (Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance).

“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+.

“While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

The Bad Batch will be the fifth full animated series from the Star Wars franchise, with most recent shows Resistance and The Clone Wars coming to a close this year.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars began airing on Cartoon Network in 2008 and became one of the channel’s highest-rated shows. In 2014, the series moved to Netflix for its sixth season and was then revived again by Disney+ for a seventh.

Disney, which acquired Star Wars’ studio LucasFilm in 2012, has commissioned a number of the Jedi series for Disney+, including live-action show The Mandalorian and three untitled shows – a Rogue One spin-off, an Obi-Wan Kenobi series and a female-led series from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland – set to premiere in the next few years.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will land on Disney+ in 2021.