Vote for the best Marvel movie – semi-final two

As we inch ever closer to our Marvel tournament‘s grand final, it’s time to vote in the semi-final – and this time, it’s a Captain America vs Avengers face off.

While (perhaps unsurprisingly) the Avengers movies have dominated in the tournament so far, could this be the chance for Chris Evans’ Sentinel of Liberty to sneak away with the win? Or will the world-beating financial success of Avengers: Endgame convert to enough fan votes to steamroll the whole competition?

In simpler terms, which is better: Captain America: The First Avenger or Avengers: Endgame? Red Skull or Thanos? Bucky or, er, Ebony Maw? The choice is yours.

Vote now for your favourite above – or, if you prefer, take some time to reflect and check out our reminders of each movie below before picking your winner (or at least, whichever film you’ll be sending to the final).

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

While we’re still not sure if Cap is technically the first Avenger – Thor is older and Captain Marvel inspired the team name – this World War Two adventure was definitely a rip-roaring debut for the Sentinel of Liberty.

Introducing Chris Evans’ fan-favourite superhero as well as sidekick Bucky (Sebastian Stan), The First Avenger powered through vintage setpieces and tales of derring-do all the way to a truly epic conclusion. At least we now know Steve and Peggy got that dance in the end…

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

What more is there to be said about Avengers: Endgame? Following on from the epic adventure and bleak cliffhanger of Infinity War this sequel had a lot to live up to, and it more than delivered. Time travel! Two Thanos-es! Smart Hulk! Portals!

And if you didn’t shed a tear at Robert Downey Jr’s grand exit, you’ve probably got an arc reactor for a heart yourself.

