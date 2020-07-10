Fear the Walking Dead is alive and well, with the post-apocalyptic drama about to return for its sixth season later this year.

The sister series to AMC’s The Walking Dead began in 2015 but it’s come along way since then, with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) becoming the surviving group’s leader during season five.

If you’re yet to watch last year’s series, or fancy refreshing your memory, here’s everything you need to know about where to find the first five seasons and when the last season is set to land on Amazon Prime Video.

When is Fear the Walking Dead season 5 on Amazon Prime Video?

While season five of Fear the Walking Dead is currently available to watch on Amazon for £12.99 or £2.49 per episode, you’ll be able to watch the series for free with a Prime subscription from Wednesday 29th July onwards.

How much is an Amazon Prime subscription?

If you sign up for Amazon Prime, you sign up for a whole bundle of services, from free next day delivery, music streaming service Amazon Music, unlimited photo storage, as well as, of course, TV series and films.

Prime membership costs £7.99 per month if you go for a monthly subscription.

However, you can also opt for an annual subscription costing £79 per year, which works out at £6.58 per month.

If you are sure you only want to use Amazon’s video service, there is a separate membership just for Amazon Prime Video that costs £5.99 per month. However, that subscription does not include any of the other services. See all the available plans here.

If you want to see what the service is like before paying for it, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Fear the Walking Dead season 5 cast

Season five sees Lennie James return as the surviving group’s leader Morgan Jones alongside Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark.

Joining them on-screen is Maggie Grace (Althea ‘Al’ Szewcyk-Przygocki), Colman Domingo (Victor Strand), Danay García (Luciana Galvez) and Garret Dillahunt (John Dorie).

What happened in Fear the Walking Dead season 4?

Season four of Fear the Walking Dead introduced Morgan Jones, a former character in The Walking Dead, who left Rick Grimes’ community and meets John Dorie, Althea and the Clark family – Madison, Nick and Alicia and Nick’s girlfriend Luciana.

Together, the group find a safe haven from the zombies within the grounds of a baseball stadium but soon come across another threat –a hostile group of survivors known as the Vultures.

Seasons 1-4 of Fear the Walking Dead are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video – check out what else is on with our TV Guide