Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. Ready Player One novel is getting a sequel – and it’s coming out this year
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Ready Player One novel is getting a sequel – and it’s coming out this year

You'll never guess what it's called...

readyplayerone

The hugely popular sci-fi novel Ready Player One is getting a sequel – and it’s out later this year.

Advertisement

The follow-up – and yes, it’s called Ready Player Two – will be released on 24th November 2020 by Penguin Random House UK.

Century will publish the Ready Player Two book in hardcover, eBook and audiobook in the UK and Commonwealth (excluding Canada).

Ready Player One is set in a near-future dystopia where people escape the chaos of the real world for an expansive virtual universe, known as the Oasis, where they can create their own reality.

It follows protagonist Wade Watts on his search for an Easter egg in a worldwide virtual reality game, the discovery of which would lead him to inherit the game creator’s fortune.

Tye Sheridan as Wade/Parzival and Olivia Cooke as Art3mis in Ready Player One (Warner Bros, HF)

Featuring references to popular TV, movies and video games, the book spent over 100 weeks on the New York Times bestsellers list and in 2018 was adapted for the big screen by director Steven Spielberg, with Cline co-writing the screenplay for the blockbuster (which grossed $583 million at the global box office.)

The film cast Tye Sheridan as Wade Watts and also starred Olivia Cooke and Simon Pegg.

Cline confirmed in 2017 that he was working on a sequel to his debut novel, telling Den of Geek, “The fun of the sequel for me would be exploring other facets of pop culture that I love and not just using the same ones over again. That’s one of the reasons that I’m drawn to write more stories in this world.

“It was a lot of work creating the Oasis and the rules of the Oasis, but the Oasis was kind of the ultimate video game, and the ultimate entertainment platform, and that’s a very fun landscape in which to tell stories.”

Advertisement

Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Ready Player One

readyplayerone
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

The poster for Ready Player One (Warner Bros, HF)

The 11 biggest differences between Ready Player One and the original novel

ready-player-one

Ready Player One review: “evokes a sense of wonder, but it’s no classic”

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 11: Zak Penn, Tye Sheridan, Ernest Cline and Steven Spielberg speak onstage at the premiere of

Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One debuted to a standing ovation

readyplayerone

16 of the best movie Easter eggs