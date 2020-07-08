Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Could we see less Who in 2021?

Could the coronavirus pandemic change Doctor Who forever? Following our podcast special last week on how socially distanced filming might be challenging for the BBC sci-fi series, this week’s episode continues with the theme to ask whether we could be in for a major format change.

Is now the time for more multi-part stories, reducing the number of new cast on set? Shorter half-hour stories in the vein of newer BBC dramas? A year of specials spread out around the months? Or even just a shorter series, with longer breaks for the cast and crew?

This week we examine all the options, while also taking a look at the background and context of Doctor Who’s current style and format, how it compares to the classic series and whether it’s time for a major change.

Will necessity be the mother of invention? And could these challenging new times actually create some brilliant new Who stories? It’ll probably be longer than ever before we find out – assuming, of course, the BBC don’t just snap up our “animated adventures of Jodie Whittaker” idea…

Check out the full RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast above – and if you want more Doctor Who chat, previous podcasts (including our look at the rumoured new Dalek design) are still available to listen to online.

Still want more, rapacious reader? Check out some throwback snaps of Matt Smith’s alternate Doctor Who costumes, and the latest Time Lord Victorious news and releases.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021 with festive special Revolution of the Daleks starring Whittaker, Mandip Gill (Yaz), Bradley Walsh (Graham) and Tosin Cole (Ryan), with the festive special having completing shooting pre-lockdown as part of series 12 filming.

