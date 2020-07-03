Dean Cain hit with backlash after Superman comments

Former Superman star Dean Cain has been criticised for claiming one of the comic-book character’s signature phrases wouldn’t be allowed in today’s “cancel culture”.

Cain – who played Clark Kent/the Man of Steel on ‘90s series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman – suggested his character would receive backlash today if he said, “Truth, justice and the American Way”.

The actor was addressing a Time Magazine article arguing the depiction of superheroes should be re-examined in the wake of the debate police are portrayed on-screen. Speaking on Fox & Friends, Cain said anti-police rhetoric drives him “insane”, adding: “I promise you, as Superman, I wouldn’t today be allowed to say, ‘Truth, justice and the American Way’.”

Dean Cain: "I promise you, as Superman, I wouldn't today be allowed to say 'truth, justice, and the American way.'" Ainsley Earhardt: "Oh my gosh. You're right. You're absolutely right." pic.twitter.com/S7o7Zvq6Vs — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 2, 2020

Although the show’s hosts agreed with the actor, comic-book writer Tom King rebuffed Cain on Twitter, revealing (using some very strong language) that Superman had actually used the phrase in a recent story.

“Mother f****r I put it in a comic this year. Smh,” he tweeted, along with a picture of the comic book page in question.

“Well kudos to you! I stand corrected,” Cain wrote back. “I’m glad you did! What comic is that?

“(Also, the MF part of your tweet not necessary at all, but if it makes you feel tough, that’s ok.)”

King wasn’t the only person to criticise Cain’s remarks, with screenwriter David Weissman, film and comic book writer Brian Lynch and a number of comic fans also sharing their responses on social media.

While best known for playing the super-powered Kryptonian alongside Terri Hatcher’s Lois Lane, Cain has appeared in film The Way Home and hosted US show Ripley’s Believe It or Not!. He also briefly starred as Jeremiah Danvers in Supergirl.

Fans of UK series The Jump may also remember Cain from the show’s third series. Rather than being forced to pull out of the show due to injury (like seven out of the contest’s 16 competitors), Cain managed to reach the final, narrowly losing to Former England rugby player Ben Cohen.

