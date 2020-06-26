Stranger Things star: “I’ll be ready to say goodbye to Mike Wheeler but it’ll be bittersweet”

All good things must come to an end, even Netflix horror hit Stranger Things. And, according to Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the show, it’s going to be similar to the end of Harry Potter.

Advertisement

At least, for the actors, anyway. Speaking about how he may feel after the end of the Demogorgon drama, Wolfhard recently told Variety his character would “never leave” him.

“What I think is so great about Stranger Things is it has the Harry Potter effect — where you can see how the characters and the actors grow up over time. The character is a part of me,” the 17-year-old actor said.

“Definitely when Stranger Things ends, it is not going to feel like it didn’t happen or that Mike isn’t a part of me still. I think I will be ready to say goodbye but it will be bittersweet.

“But we still have a lot of work to do with Stranger Things.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

It’s unclear how many more seasons of the Netflix hit fans can expect, with some reports suggesting the show could end after a fifth run. However, neither Netflix nor show creators The Duffer Brothers have offered up a solid answer.

Whether the penultimate season of the show or not, filming on Stranger Things season four has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to David Harbour (who plays Jim Hopper on the show), the fourth season was “was supposed to come out early next year”, but the release date would “probably be pushed back” in wake of the filming delays.

However, the wait could be worth it, judging by teasers dropped by the cast. While Joe Keery, who plays Steve, has promises the fourth run will be “a lot scarier than prior years”, Harbour hinted that there will a “huge reveal” about his characters past.

Stranger Things season 4 has been delayed, but seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.

Advertisement

You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.