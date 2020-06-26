When will American Horror Stories air? How is it different from American Horror Story?

Ryan Murphy has a seemingly infinite number of TV projects on the go, and one of the more recent new shows to be announced is American Horror Stories, a spin-off from his immensely popular long-running series American Horror Story.

Advertisement

Murphy first announced plans for the series during a Zoom call with cast members in May – and the series was given the green light by US network FX just two weeks later.

Here’s everything you need to know about the spin-off…

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

When will American Horror Stories be released?

There is no official word on a release date, and given the series was only commissioned recently it could still be a long wait – but we’ll keep you updated when we catch wind of some more news.

Who will be in the cast of American Horror Stories?

American Horror Story is well known for its frequent use of regular collaborators, with numerous actors appearing in multiple series of the show.

Our understanding is that a number of those familiar faces will also star in the spin-off so expect to see the likes of Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe and Angelica Ross making appearances – although nothing is confirmed on that front.

Meanwhile star Sarah Paulson has said that she ‘hopes to direct’ part of the series. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “I can’t say anything about it except for that I hope to be directing the new [series], I hope that will in fact come to fruition.”

How is American Horror Stories different to American Horror Story?

American Horror Story has always been an anthology series – with each individual season telling a self-contained story based on a different theme and setting, and the rest button hit at the end of each run.

Where American Horror Stories differs is that each episode is self-contained, with a different horror story being told each week – in the vein of popular series such as Black Mirror and Inside No 9.

Obviously this means that the possibilities are pretty much endless – it will certainly be exciting to see the variety of spooky tales that are told…

American Horror Stories trailer

Given the show is still very early in its development, no trailer is available yet – but we’ll post one here whenever it becomes available, so watch this space.

Advertisement

See what else is on with our TV Guide.