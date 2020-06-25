Wonder Woman 3 director reveals how coronavirus will impact sequel: “I’ve hit pause”

While fans can’t wait for the second film – Wonder Woman 1984 – to hit our screens in October (hopefully), it looks as if we’ll have to wait even longer for the franchise’s third movie.

The film’s director Patty Jenkins recently told Total Film that she’s “hit the pause button” on Wonder Woman 3, starring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Because the truth is, where that plotline was coming from was our state of being six months ago. And so I want to make sure that I’m totally absorbing whatever the result of this pandemic is,” she said.

On the topic of returning to work post-lockdown on the third film and the upcoming Amazonians spin-off, she said: “We’re not starting to work on that movie right away.”

“I’m hoping to do this Amazon movie before we do the third Wonder Woman. And I may not do either of them. You never know what will happen in this world, you know? But yes, I think the plotline will stay very similar, probably. But I want to make sure it’s influenced by all of this.”

Back in May, Jenkins confirmed that the Amazons would star in their own spin-off film, while she had the plot to Wonder Woman 3 “all mapped out”.

The first Wonder Woman film, starring Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright and David Thewlis, was released in 2017.

Wonder Woman 1984 is due to land in cinemas on 2nd October 2020.