Henry Cavill shares plans for future as Superman

Henry Cavill isn’t ready to hang up his Superman cape just yet – in fact, he plans to continue solving crime as the legendary superhero in the foreseeable future.

Speaking in an interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, Cavill told Patrick Stewart that he hopes to continue playing Superman “in years to come”.

“I’ve always been a fan of Superman,” said 37-year-old Cavill. “With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it becomes part of your public representation. When you meet children, children don’t necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there’s a responsibility which comes with that.”

“Because it’s such a wonderful character, it’s actually a responsibility I’m happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come,” he added.

The comments follow last month report that Henry Cavill is in talks to reprise his role as Superman in a Warner Bros DC Universe ensemble film.

Superman’s solo film, 2013’s Man of Steel, was Cavill’s first outing as the superhero character, and as Warner Bros reportedly has no plans for a sequel, it could be his last Superman-focused film.

