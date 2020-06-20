Mark Hamill had a secret cameo in Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill made a secret cameo appearance in Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, a behind-the-scenes documentary has revealed.

Advertisement

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian chronicles the making of the acclaimed sci-fi series, including cutting edge techniques used to create the show’s stunning visual effects.

In the final episode, it is revealed that Mark Hamill – who rose to fame playing Luke Skywaker in the original Star Wars trilogy – has a small role in the fifth chapter of the series.

Titled The Gunslinger, episode five sees Mando and his adorable companion touchdown in Mos Eisley, the Tatooine town featured in 1977’s A New Hope.

Seeking work, he heads to the cantina where Luke Skywalker first encountered Han Solo and Chewbacca many decades prior, enquiring with a droid working behind the bar who tells him the bounty guild no longer operates from Tatooine.

You’d be forgiven for not noticing that droid is none other than Mark Hamill given that its voice is heavily distorted – but, if you revisit that scene now, you may well notice a hint of the actor’s distinct tone.

According to creator Jon Favreau, the droid’s name is EV-9D9 and it has previously appeared in Star Wars canon in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, where it can be spotted in Jabba the Hutt’s palace.

The Mandalorian is set to return for a second season later this year, which will see the introduction of Rosario Dawson as Clone Wars favourite Ashoka Tano as well as Temuera Morrison as bounty hunter Boba Fett.

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney Plus for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month). Check out our TV guide for more to watch.