Where to stream and watch Westworld online

HBO’s sci-fi western series Westworld fast became one of the most talked about shows in its genre. Starring big names like Anthony Hopkins and Thandie Newton, the drama has run for three successful seasons with Westworld season four now in the works.

If you’re looking to get your teeth into the show for the first time or need to catch up on your next installment of the action, here’s everything you need to know about the show, including how to watch Westworld.

Where to watch Westworld

Made by American premium cable giant HBO (who also make sci-fi fantasy behemoth Game of Thrones), Westworld is currently available to buy by episode or series in the UK:

At the moment, it isn’t currently available on Sky, Amazon Prime, Now TV or Netflix.

If you’re wondering where to watch other shows from the blockbuster US network, you can find how to watch HBO in the UK.

What is Westworld about?

Based on the 1973 film of the same name, Westworld is written and directed by celebrated novelist Michael Crichton and centres around a futuristic wild west-themed adventure experience park populated by “hosts” who are there to serve the every need and desire of the wealthy paying guests.

However, as is often the case in such dystopian visions, everything is not always as it first may seem…

How many seasons of Westworld are there?

The series has three seasons so far, with the most recent airing in Spring 2020.

A fourth series is currently in the works, but we don’t yet have the exact airing date.

How many episodes of Westworld are there?

In total there are 28 episodes so far.

Series one and two both had 10 episodes apiece per season, however the third series was slightly shorter than those preceding it, with just eight.

Who’s in the cast of Westworld?

The show has a strong cast – notably Anthony Hopkins (or Sir Phillip Anthony Hopkins to Her Majesty) as Dr Robert Ford. Evan Rachel Wood stores as Dolores Abernathy, and she won a Critics’ Choice Award plus nominations for a Golden Globe and an Emmy for the part. Wood’s other work has included playing the angsty Tracy in Thirteen, and playing Queen Sophie-Anne on True Blood.

Her Peter Abernathy is played by played by Louis Herthum. This role was his breakthrough part, and his performance on series one earned him a more regular spot on series two.

Line of Duty‘s Thandie Newton stars as Maeve Millay, whilst Emmy and Tony-award winning actor Jeffrey Wright plays Bernard Lowe, the head of the Westworld Programming Division.

Tessa Thompson of Copper and Veronica Mars stars as Charlotte Hale, Executive Director of the Delos Destinations Board, whilst Westworld’s overdramatic director of narration Lee Sizemore is played by Simon Quarterman, who previously played Father Ben Rawlings in the horror film The Devil Inside.

The hosts of Westworld – who happen to have interesting side-hustles alongside their regular jobs – are Armistice, played by Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Teddy Flood, played by James Marsden, Clementine Pennyfeather, played by Angela Sarafyan, Hector Escaton, played by Rodrigo Santoro and El Lazo, played by Clifton Collins Jr. L. Lili Simmon and Talulah Riley also play hosts on the series.

The security professionals Antoine Costa and Ashley Stubbs are played by Fares Fares and Luke Hemsworth, respectively.

Other cast members include Shannon Woodward, Ben Barnes, Anthony Hopkins, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jimmi Simpson, Gustaf Skarsgård, Katja Herbers and Zahn McClarnon.

And, last but not least, the Man in Black – who tries to find out what’s really going on behind the scenes at Westworld – is played by the Golden Globe and Emmy winning actor Ed Harris.

The Westworld season three cast includes Lena Waithe, Marshawn Lynch, Vincent Cassel, Kid Cudi and, of course, Aaron Paul.

When is Westworld back?

Westworld season three aired earlier this year and the show is set to return again. We don’t have all the details yet about Westworld season four, but there have been hints about the mysterious Man in Black.

In April 2020, it was confirmed that the show would return and that Sky would continue to air the series in the UK, which the network confirmed on its official Twitter page.

