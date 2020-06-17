Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast – Happy Father’s Day!

In a rare holiday special of the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, this week we’re taking a look back at Father’s Day, the 2005 episode that introduced the world to the deadly Reapers as well as Rose’s (Billie Piper) jack-the-lad Dad Pete Tyler.

In the episode Rose’s rash decision to save her dad’s life opens a wound in time and calls in terrifying monsters – but can we forgive her for the mistake? Are we finally over the new rules for time travel invented in the episode, as well as the strange twists on the TARDIS?

Over 15 years on we revisit the episode to find out, deliver more obscure Doctor Who trivia and try to keep from welling up at the moment when Chekhov’s car finally does its deadly work…

You can listen to the full podcast above, also featuring some musings about the bad luck of fathers in Doctor Who (or should that be dad luck?) ahead of the big day on Sunday 21st June.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021 for a festive special. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.