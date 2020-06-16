When is Dark season 3 on Netflix? Cast, plot and more

Netflix’s mind-bending sci-fi series Dark is coming to a close with its upcoming third season, which looks set to provide a climactic end to the epic time travel saga.

Advertisement

The series has built up a passionate fanbase since its debut in 2017, with initial comparisons to Stranger Things falling away as the show blazed its own distinctive trail.

The German-language show dropped jaws with its season two finale, meaning anticipation is high for where it will go next and speculation is rampant over what the ultimate fate of Jonas Kahnwald will be.

Here’s everything we know so far about the third and final season of Dark…

When is Dark season 3 out on Netflix?

By analysing previous patterns of release, fans predicted the third instalment of Dark would be launched on 27th June 2020 – and they were correct!

Dark is indeed set to premiere on 27th June, an important date that marks the beginning of ‘the last cycle’ in the world of the show.

Season two hit Netflix on 21st June 2019 – the date of Michael’s suicide, which kick-starts the events of the high concept series, so it only seems fitting that the third outing has been given a similarly significant release date.

Is there a Dark season 3 trailer?

Even better – there are two! Netflix have dropped the first trailer for Dark season three in May, announcing when it would be hitting the service…

As an added bonus, the streamer then provided a longer second trailer which gives a peak at what is to come in the final instalment…

What will happen in Dark season 3?

How long have you got? In a show that revolves around mic-drop moments, the season two finale dropped the whole damn sound studio as Alternate World Martha stands over Original Martha’s dead body, with Original Jonas standing baffled between them.

So far we have seen action take place in the 1920s, ’50s, ’80s and the present day but, as mentioned, Alt Martha states the question is “not what time, but what world?”

It’s an ominous moment, one that threatens to blow the show wide open once again. Just when you thought you were getting to grips with the timeline, an ‘alternate’ take is introduced that calls everything into question.

You can expect Alt Martha and Original Jonas to be key conspirators in season three as they seek to stop Adam (Oldest Jonas) from sparking the whole series of events in the first place, and break the endless cycle the show is tracking.

For more insights (and a few mild spoilers), follow the link to read our Dark season 3 review – and for a handy refresher on what came before, check out our Dark recap of seasons one and two.

If you want full-blown spoilers, you can also click here to have the Dark season 3 ending explained.

Who is in the Dark cast for season 3?

The Dark cast is as enormous as it is impressive given the nature of the show. Multiple timelines command multiple actors to play the same characters at different time periods. Just because your favourite character might have died in the present day, it doesn’t mean we won’t see them in an earlier guise.

Alt Martha’s final revelation could spark more chaotic scenes if she is indeed from some type of parallel universe, introducing the concept of at least another version of characters at the same age. Wrap your head around that one…

So far, Louis Hofmann (Young Jonas), Jordis Triebel (Katharina), Lisa Vicari (Young Martha), Mark Waschke (Adult Noah), Andreas Pietschmann (Adult Jonas) and Lea van Acken (Future Silja – Elisabeth’s soldier in the future) have all been confirmed to feature in season three.

However, we expect almost the entire cast to come back for one last hurrah, potentially even deceased characters if the alternate timeline comes to fruition.

Click here for an explainer on the Dark family tree.

Is Dark season 3 the last season?

Dark season three will be the grand finale of the meticulously planned series, as confirmed by co-creator Baran bo Odar on his Instagram page.

We can’t wait to see how it all turns out, but anyone expecting a gentle end to the hit German series is gravely mistaken…

Advertisement

Dark is available to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.