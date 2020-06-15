Vote for the best Marvel movie of all time – Group Two

Which is the best Marvel movie of all time (well, the last 12 years anyway)? It’s a question that’s been haunting us here at RadioTimes.com, and we have a solution – a weeks-long tournament of voting for your favourite MCU adventure.

Last week we asked you to vote between our first group of superhero movies, and now it’s time to cast your eye over group two – but which of the films gets your support?

Does the oft-forgotten Incredible Hulk deserve a second chance? Is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorceror Supreme just what the Doctor ordered? Would you cast Infinite votes for Thanos’ first attack on the Avengers, or Thor’s adventures in the arena? Or do Captain Marvel and Iron Man three still hold the key to your heart (or reactor core)?

If you’re stout of heart and confident in your decision, vote now above – or, if you’d rather have a quick reminder of each movie, you can check out our handy guide below.

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Sure, Edward Norton’s Bruce Banner didn’t last long, but this action-packed movie has some seriously gnarly fight scenes (Hulk’s car boxing gloves!), the first Marvel movie crossover thanks to the surprise appearance of Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, and much more besides to recommend it.

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Following the smash-hit team-up action of the Avengers, returning to solo superhero movies could have seemed like a comedown – but thanks to the wit and invention of Iron Man, fans soon knew they were still in good hands.

With new twists on classic villain the Mandarin, more Iron Man suits than you can shake a stick at and a genuinely bottomless pit of quips from Robert Downey Jr, this threequel has it all.

Doctor Strange (2016)

Marvel

Confidently introducing magic into the MCU, Benedict Cumberbatch’s outing as a surgeon-turned-sorceror also managed to display some of the trippiest, most imaginative visuals of any superhero movie to date as he battled Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) and the dread Dormammu to save the Earth. Also featuring: the best cloak-related action scenes of all time.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Taika Waititi’s new take on the Thunder God revolutionised how fans saw Thor, showed off Chris Hemsworth’s comedy chops and delivered the best Hulk movie to date. Not bad for a film based on a comic book that doesn’t even have Thor in it…

Thrown out of Asgard and de-hammered by his long lost sister Hela (Cate Blanchett), Thor must battle his way out of the fighting pits of an alien world to team up with his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), assemble a team of “Revengers” and save his people. And is he can crack a few jokes into the bargain, all the better.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Uniting more heroes than ever before, Avengers: Infinity War told a sprawling story of intergalactic battles, personal tragedy and shocking defeat. Not bad for a film where the main threat is a purple CGI alien obsessed with bling.

All joking aside, the first half of Thanos’ battle with the Avengers showed exactly what the MCU had been building to – a vast, interconnected story with real stakes – while still telling worthy stories for (most of) the original Avengers and their newer recruits. Two years on, it still stands as an incredible achievement.

Captain Marvel (2019)

Disney/Marvel

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers was the first lead female hero of a Marvel movie – give or take the Wasp – and after years of fans calling for more representation, she was well worth the wait.

Battling alien foes in 1990s America, discovering the extent of her abilities and the truth about her own past, Captain Marvel was filled with intrigue, action and psychedelic space battles. Plus, Samuel L Jackson and an alien cat. What more could you want?

So which Marvel movie gets your vote? Make your choice now, and check back here next week for another group of worthy contenders…

