How to join Doctor Who online quiz hosted by Strax actor Dan Starkey

There have been no shortage of virtual Doctor Who events to keep fans entertained during these trying times, with another just around the corner to benefit a very good cause indeed.

Actor Dan Starkey, known for his role as Sontaran Commander Strax in the BBC’s hit sci-fi show, will be hosting an online Doctor Who quiz this week in aid of The Lily Foundation.

The Lily Foundation is the UK’s leading mitochondrial disease charity, which supports those affected by the serious condition, raises awareness of the illness among the general public as well as funding scientific research into treatments and cures.

Participants of the quiz are encouraged to donate what they can to the charity via its JustGiving page, with as little as £5 being a big help to the continuation of its ongoing work.

Here’s how to watch Dan Starkey’s Doctor Who quiz…

When is the online Doctor Who quiz with Dan Starkey?

Dan Starkey’s Doctor Who quiz will be streamed live on The Lily Foundation’s YouTube channel at 7:45pm on Tuesday 9th June. Those wishing to take part should simply head to the video below at that time, with pen and paper at the ready…

How to submit your score to The Lily Foundation

Although the quiz does not have any prizes, the winning team will be announced on The Lily Foundation’s social media channels. Make sure you submit your score to the organisers via this online form to make sure your efforts are included.

