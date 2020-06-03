Doctor Who’s Time Lord Victorious epic will pit the Eighth Doctor against the Daleks

The next stage of Doctor Who‘s ambitious Time Lord Victorious project has been announced, with Big Finish revealing plans for a new trilogy starring Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor.

First announced in April, Time Lord Victorious will tell one epic Doctor Who story over a 12-week period later this year, with BBC Books, Titan Comics, BBC Audio, VR game producers Immersive Everywhere and more taking part to produce different chapters across different platforms.

Big Finish’s contribution will involve three new audio plays released between October and December 2020 which will pit the Eighth Doctor against his old enemies the Daleks in the Time War.

Want to Vworp your way to a galaxy’s worth of Doctor Who content? Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to our Whosletter to keep up with all the latest series news, episode reviews and interviews, along with plenty of our classic features from deep within the TARDIS archives. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Nicholas Briggs (as the Daleks), Silas Carson (Brian the Ood) and Silas Carson (as Brian the Ood), Samantha Béart (Tiska) will join McGann in He Kills Me, He Kills Me Not by Carrie Thompson, The Enemy of My Enemy by Tracy Ann Baines and Mutually Assured Destruction by Lizzie Hopley.

A new Doctor Who – Short Trips release will also form part of the project, with Jon Culshaw narrating two short stories – Master Thief by Sophie Iles and Lesser Evils by Simon Guerrier – featuring two incarnations of the Master.

Big Finish

Producer Alfie Shaw said: “Time Lord Victorious has been a glorious delight to work on. We have three new authors writing the Eighth Doctor trilogy, pitting him against one of my new favourite characters in Doctor Who, Brian the Ood Assassin, as well old favourites, the Daleks.”

As for whether fans will have to pick up or experience every chapter of Time Lord Victorious to understand what’s going on, Shaw promised, “It all ties into the bigger Time Lord Victorious patchwork, but you can just listen to the McGann Trilogy and enjoy it on its own.”