Doctor Who fans can now read Steven Moffat’s early draft of a key Peter Capaldi episode

Hot on the heels of the full release of Doctor Who series 12’s scripts on the BBC Writers’ Room website, another collection of screenplays for the sci-fi drama has been added – and this time, we’re going even further behind the scenes.

Freely donated by former showrunner Steven Moffat, the new scripts available for fans to read are the critically-acclaimed Extremis, World Enough and Time and The Doctor Falls, all written by Moffat for his final 2017 Doctor Who series starring Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie.

But perhaps most excitingly of all, Moffat has also released a new version of a script that was already on the Writers’ Room site – a draft for series 10’s first episode The Pilot, originally titled A Star in Her Eye.

In other words, fans can now see the development process that went into the episode before comparing it to its finished form, which is a pretty juicy prospect for any dedicated Who fan. Just think of the scrapped story beats! The deleted scenes! The what-if moments that were never to be!

Getting the excuses in: I put the very first draft of The Pilot (A Star In Her Eye) up on the site. Thought it might be interesting – but, y'know, plenty to improve! Sparing my blushes and all that. Final version is there too. https://t.co/xSB8UXT5YL — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) June 1, 2020

In other words, this is a treasure trove for wannabe writers and trivia-obsessed Whovians alike. And with a whole feast of other Doctor Who scripts available as well, there’s an awful lot for us all to have a nose through from TARDIS adventures past. Wonderful.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021