How to watch the final Doctor Who watchalong: World Enough and Time and The Doctor Falls

Whovians have found a great source of entertainment in Doctor Who watchalongs during the coronavirus lockdown – but after 10 weeks the series is coming to an end this Saturday.

Doctor Who Magazine editor Emily Cook announced on Twitter that the finale will see fans watch a double bill of series 10 episodes, World Enough and Time and The Doctor Falls – the two-parter which marked the end of the tenth series, starring Peter Capaldi as the twelfth Doctor.

As with previous watchalong events, the finale will see an array of stars join fans to tweet along with the episode – with writer and former showrunner Steven Moffat, director Rachel Talalay, and stars Matt Lucas and Pearl Mackie all joining in this time round.

To join in with the event, fans should click play on World Enough and Time at 6pm on Saturday 6th June, and tweet along with the hashtag #BlackHolesAndRevelations.

Despite expressing disappointment with the fact that the lockdown watchalongs were coming to an end, most Who fans seem pleased with the choice of finale.

One fan tweeted, “Perfect ending. Epic! Thank you so much!” while another added, “Can’t get enough of this episode. Laughed hard, cried buckets!”

The watchalongs have proven very popular since they first began towards the start of lockdown, with numerous big name guests tweeting along with a range of popular new Who episodes including The Day of the Doctor and Vincent and the Doctor.

