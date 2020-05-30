Ryan Gosling attached to star in Wolfman remake

Universal’s new horror reboot Wolfman will reportedly star Oscar-nominee Ryan Gosling in the title role.

Advertisement

The La La Land actor will take on the role of a man who is bitten by and cursed as a werewolf, as reported by multiple media outlets including Deadline. The role was last tackled by Benicio del Toro in the studio’s 2010 adaptation of the horror tale.

The new film is penned by Orange Is The New Black writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, and is a mark of Universal’s commitment to expanding its monster universe.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The studio already has plans for a slate of scary flicks, including Elizabeth Bank’s The Invisible Woman, and Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher’s project, Renfield, based on Dracula’s henchman of the same name.

The 2010 Wolfman was a box office bomb, and Universal will no doubt be looking for a fresh take on the horror mythology.

Advertisement

It’s not yet known what the new Wolfman will look like, with further details yet to be announced.