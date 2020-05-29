Chris Evans says Captain America is done: “Would be risky to revisit it”

Accessibility Links

He can't do this all day, you know

Chris Evans as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame (Marvel)

There’s little doubt about it. Captain America – the shield-sporting super soldier played by Chris Evans – received the perfect send-off in Avengers: Endgame, jumping back in time to enjoy a life with Peggy Carter. However, could Cap make a comeback? Could a spin-off Disney Plus series be in his future?

Absolutely not.

That’s the view of Chris Evans, who is set to delve into the issue in tonight’s Graham Norton Show (29th May 2020). When asked by Norton (via a video link) if the Avenger could return, Evans shot down any speculation.

“It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion,” he says. “It was such a good experience and I think it’s better left that way.”

Although this may be the end of Captain America, Marvel fans still have plenty to look forward to, with Phase Four titles in the franchise, such as TV show Wandavision set to launch over the next year (assuming there are no further coronavirus-caused delays).

However, the X-Men and merc with a mouth Deadpool aren’t set to appear in Phase Four. “I have assessed the [Marvel movie] schedule for the next, give or take, five years and I don’t see Deadpool on it,” Deadpool creator Rob Liefield recently told io9, also suggesting that the MCU isn’t planning to incorporate the X-Men into the franchise any time soon.

Upcoming Marvel films include Black Widow  (November 2020), The Eternals (February 2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (May 2021), a third untitled Spider-Man movie (November 2021), Thor: Love and Thunder (February 2022) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 2020)

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

