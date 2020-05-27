Accessibility Links

Doctor Who watchalongs to end after new sequel from Russell T Davies

This week's double bill of New Earth and Gridlock will be the penultimate watchalong

Watchalongs have been a highlight of the lockdown for many Doctor Who fans – but now they are set to end after a further two events.

Emily Cook of Doctor Who Magazine announced on Twitter that the upcoming double bill of series two premiere New Earth and series three episode Gridlock would be the penultimate watchalong, which prompted many fans to share their disappointment that they were coming to an end.

But there’s some good news for Whovians too – Sunday night’s double bill will also see a brand new sequel written by former showrunner Russell T Davies – apparently telling “a secret that must be told…”

Davies will also be tweeting along with the episodes – both of which he wrote and both of which are set on New Earth, a planet settled by humans five million years in the future.

It’s not yet clear which episode or episodes will be chosen for the very final watchalong – but there will plenty be no shortage of episodes to choose from.

The watchalongs have proven very popular since they first began towards the start of lockdown, with numerous big name guests tweeting along with a range of popular new Who episodes including The Day of the Doctor and Vincent and the Doctor.

This week’s double bill will begin at 7pm this Saturday, 30th May.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

All about Doctor Who

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 17:00:01 on 27/12/2019 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 12 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 2) - Picture Shows: GENERIC PORTRAITS FOR EPISODE 2 **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 27/12/2019 17:00:01** Graham (BRADLEY WALSH) - (C) BBC / BBC Studios - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
