American Horror Story season 10 | Who is in the cast and when is the UK release date?

Screen sleuths, unite! American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy is already dropping some intriguing hints for the drama’s upcoming spin-off series.

The latest cryptic clue served to fans: a beach-side collapsed fence. At least that’s what an image posted on Instagram by Murphy appears to show, posted with the caption: “American Horror Story. Clue.”

Of course, there’s probably more than meets the eye. But what? Well, in the show’s first teaser featured waves crashing against a black-and-white sandy shore. Plus, Murphy previously hinted upcoming episodes would be “weather-dependent”. Can we expect a Tsunami story to wash over upcoming episodes? A prison island, perhaps? Answers on a beach-themed postcard, please.

As with each previous season of the show, the 10th run will have a brand new theme, characters and storyline – and will be hoping to live up to last year’s slasher movie-inspired American Horror Story 1984.

Here’s everything that we know about the upcoming series so far – including news about who is joining the cast, whether the series has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and what the theme for the season might be…

Who is in the cast of American Horror Story season 10?

American Horror Story has developed a reputation for its repertory company of actors that it continues to employ, with a big line-up of familiar faces occasionally bolstered by exciting new additions.

And season 10 will be no different – with Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin set to join the established cast members this time out, appearing in a video Murphy posted on his Instagram confirming who would appear in the 10th season.

A frequent star in the FX anthology horror series, Sarah Paulson was missing from the most recent season, titled 1984, but has revealed that she will be returning in the upcoming season.

“I can confirm that I will be in next season,” Paulson told TheWrap. “I have no idea what it will be… But I’m not coming back as a guest part, I will be a central character.”

Up until the fourth season, Freak Show, Jessica Lange was a series mainstay and fan favourite. She made a cameo in the eighth season, Apocalypse, but recently told The Wrap that she doesn’t expect to return to the show again – at least, not as a new character.

“I don’t think so,” she said. “I did [the Apocalypse cameo] because it was recreating Constance, which was– for me, it was a very important time when I did that first season, Murder House.”

“But I don’t think I would want to start from scratch and create a character.”

However series 10 will see the return of a couple of long-serving stars who missed out on the ninth season – with Evan Peters and Kathy Bates, who have played a number of different characters across the years, confirmed to be returning in Murphy’s Instagram video.

Series regular Emma Roberts, however, was notably absent from the list.

American Horror Story season 10 release date: When will it air in the UK?

The upcoming season of American Horror Story was originally set to air on US broadcaster FX in 2020 – with a premiere date in mid-September having been expected, but this has now been pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.

In May 2020 it was revealed by FX that the American Horror Story season 10 had officially been delayed until 2021, although no indication has yet been given for what time of year we might expect the series to be shown.

FOX in the UK airs new episodes the day after their US transmission.

Will American Horror Story season 10 stream on Netflix?

Netflix has traditionally begun streaming each season of American Horror Story a little over a year after its FX/FOX airing – so you can probably expect the 10th season to land on the service at some point in 2022.

What is the theme of American Horror Story season 10?

The ‘theme’ of season 10 is yet to be announced, with Murphy and his creative team keeping their cards close to their chests.

In November 2019, Murphy confirmed that he “flirted with aliens” and “flirted with [setting the season in] space”, but appeared to suggest that ultimately American Horror Story would not be going intergalactic next season.

“It would be hard because it’s called American Horror Story and you’d have to stay within the legal soil limits in order to make that work,” he told Deadline.

In December last year, Murphy did suggest that the witches from Coven and Apocalypse would reappear in a future season. “We have something really fun planned,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

In May 2020, Murphy announced that the coronavirus pandemic may force him to change his original plan for series 10 – claiming that his first idea relied on the possibility of a summer-time shoot, which currently seems unlikely.

Speaking to The Wrap, he said, “Well I don’t know, because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show.

“So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

However, an Instagram image (see above) from Murphy indicated the “weather dependent” show would go ahead. As fans speculated, the photo, featuring a broken beach fence (posted with the caption “American Horror Story. Clue”) could point to a Tsunami-themed season.

Is American Horror Story season 10 the last one?

Thankfully not! — in January it was announced that the anthology season had been renewed for a further three seasons, taking us up to season 13.

You can catch up on the previous seasons here:

