American Horror Story spin-off American Horror Stories greenlit by FX

Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story spin-off series has officially been green-lit by American network FX – just two weeks after he announced plans for the show during a Zoom call with cast members, according to reports.

Advertisement

Variety report the new show, titled American Horror Stories, will see a familiar cast with several American Horror Story alumni expected to play major roles.

American Horror Stories will differ from the original show in that it will be an anthology series, telling a different horror story each week.

Further details on the show – which is one of many announced by FX for 2021 – are still unclear at this stage.

Announcing its new spate of shows, which also includes a drama starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow titled The Old Man, FX entertainment president Eric Schrier said, “We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year.

“It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business.

“We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

Meanwhile the 10th season of American Horror Story has become the latest to be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, and is now expected to arrive in 2021.

Murphy previously announced that the pandemic may force him to change his original plan for the series – claiming that his first idea relied on the possibility of a summer-time shoot, which currently seems unlikely.

Speaking to The Wrap, he said, “Well I don’t know, because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show.

Advertisement

“So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

American Horror Story is available to watch on Netflix. Plus you can check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies on offer now. If you’re looking for more to watch, visit our TV guide.