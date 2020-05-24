Accessibility Links

Westworld showrunner claims Man In Black will kill “everyone” in season 4

Jonathan Nolan was speaking during an online roundtable discussion between the show's stars and writers **CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR SEASON 3**

Ed Harris as the Man in Black/William in Westworld season 2

Westworld showrunner Jonathan Nolan has given fans a taste of what’s to come in the show’s fourth season – claiming he can’t wait to watch The Man in Black “kill everyone.”

Series three ended with the character, played by Ed Harris, being killed and replaced by a host controlled by Halores – indicating that things are about to get very interesting in further seasons.

And speaking during an online roundtable discussion between the show’s stars and writers, Nolan said, “I’m a big believer in being guided by irony. [The Man in Black] winds up becoming this thing [a host] that he’s controlled for so long. And on a visceral level, I just can’t wait to watch Ed kill everyone.”

Harris himself claimed that he was looking forward to seeing what was in store for his character, although he confessed he wasn’t sure what was being planned for the next series.

“I was happy to get back in my black suit,” he said. “I have no idea what they have planned for me. I’m teamed with Tessa, I know. Hopefully, we can do some rightful damage.”

It all sounds very intriguing – but fans still have a while to wait before the next series, with a release date of 2022 expected to be likely.

HBO announced on 22nd April that the labyrinthine sci-fi series has been recommissioned, with Sky – who air in the series in the UK – confirming that they will continue to carry future episodes.

The third series of the show wrapped up earlier in May, after an action packed season which saw the introduction of several new characters including Caleb Nicholls – played by Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul.

