  5. Doctor Who’s Eric Roberts getting his own Master spin-off from Big Finish

It's on audio – but we're going to assume he'll still drezzzzz for the occasion.

Eric Roberts - The Master in Doctor Who

24 years since he made his Doctor Who debut, Eric Roberts is returning as the Master in his own spin-off from audio drama producers Big Finish.

Master! will see Roberts reprise the role he first played in the 1996 Doctor Who TV movie opposite Paul McGann.

In this new series, this version of the Time Lord villain has escaped the Time Vortex – where he ended up trapped at the end of the TV movie – to wreak havoc upon the universe.

Along the way, he’ll meet old enemies, new companions and the universe’s most glamorous and dangerous bounty hunter, Vienna Salvatori (Chase Masterson).

Eric Roberts and Chase Masterson - Big Finish
Eric Roberts and Chase Masterson
Sue Cowley / Big Finish

A synopsis for the series reads:

Abandoned in the Vortex, the Master’s lost incarnation is about to be thrown a lifeline.

Earth rebuilds in the aftermath of invasion, and power rests with those who innovate. Genius Lila Kreeg makes a deal with the devil to see her dreams fulfilled.

As the Master returns, there are those – like Vienna Salvatori – who wish to hunt him, and those upon whom he wishes vengeance himself…

Master! – described by producer David Richardson as resembling “Killing Eve in a dystopian future” – will be comprised of three stories: Faustian by Robert Valentine, Prey by Robert Whitelock, and Vengeance by Matt Fitton.

“Entering this Blade Runner-esque world with the TV Movie Master was a real thrill for me, and it’s been a joy to hear our brilliant cast interacting with the effortlessly evil Eric Roberts,” said director Jamie Anderson. “The future this writing trio have created is a thrilling place to adventure for three one-hour stories, and listeners are in for a treat when they get to meet the future Earth’s characters – both good and evil.”

Master! will be released in March 2021 and is now available for pre-order as a collector’s edition three-disc box set (on CD at £19.99) and as a digital download (at £16.99), exclusively from the Big Finish website.

