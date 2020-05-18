Doctor Who’s next watchalong revealed with Steven Moffat joining fans

Another online watchalong of Doctor Who is on the way and this time fans will be revisiting an acclaimed episode from Peter Capaldi’s time as The Doctor.

Doctor Who Magazine’s Emily Cook announced on Twitter that the next watchalong event will be celebrating Listen, the creepy fourth episode of the eighth modern series, which sees the 12th Doctor search for a mysterious creature with perfect hiding ability.

Writer and ex-showrunner Steven Moffat and director Douglas Mackinnon will be taking part in the watchalong, offering up commentary and information on how the episode came together via Twitter.

Fans are instructed to start watching the episode on Wednesday 2oth May at 7pm BST and encouraged to tweet their own thoughts using #FearIsASuperpower. Listen is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix.

Fear makes companions of us all… Let's unite for a rewatch of LISTEN on Wednesday 20 May at 7pm (UK time). Live tweets from @StevenWMoffat & director @drmuig! Hashtag: #FearIsASuperpower Watch @makemeaoffer_'s trailer: https://t.co/PVuQMb9RMh pic.twitter.com/r2P3A3pZbv — Emily Cook (@Emily_Rosina) May 17, 2020

Listen co-stars Jenna Coleman as companion Clara Oswald, with supporting roles for Samuel Anderson (Gavin & Stacey) and Robert Goodman (Ripper Street).

This is the latest in a series of popular Doctor Who watchalong events that have been keeping Whovians entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

Cook also revealed a brand new Doctor Who short film titled The Descendants of Pompeii, a follow up to season four’s The Fires of Pompeii, seeing the return of episode stars Tracey Childs and Francesca Fowler as well as writer James Moran.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix.