Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. Mark Gatiss and Sacha Dhawan will join Doctor Who fans for An Adventure in Space and Time watchalong
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Mark Gatiss and Sacha Dhawan will join Doctor Who fans for An Adventure in Space and Time watchalong

Two of the biggest names in Who are getting involved in the latest online fan event

An Adventure in Space and Time

Mark Gatiss and Sacha Dhawan will take part in a live watchalong of An Adventure in Space and Time, the movie that tells the story behind Doctor Who’s creation.

Advertisement

First aired on BBC Two back in 2013, the feature-length dramatisation stars David Bradley as actor William Hartnell, who famously portrayed the First Doctor in the sci-fi series.

An Adventure in Space and Time explores the difficult process behind producing the pilot episode and further challenges the creators faced while establishing Doctor Who as a family favourite.

The film, written by Gatiss, who has also written several episodes of Doctor Who itself, co-starred Dhawan as Waris Hussein, the original director of the series.

On Saturday 23rd May at 7pm (BST), the pair of them will commence a live watchalong, tweeting out stories, trivia and opinions about the making of the acclaimed film.

Fans are encouraged to save the date and get involved by following Gatiss and Dhawan’s commentary, as well as sharing their own thoughts about An Adventure in Space and Time on social media using #London1963.

An Adventure in Space and Time is not currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer or Netflix, but a digital copy can be purchased for just £2.49 from Amazon UK.

The watchalong is the latest of many online events intended to keep Doctor Who fans entertained during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown, including RadioTimes.com‘s very own online Torchwood Q&A’s.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 17:00:01 on 27/12/2019 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 12 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 2) - Picture Shows: GENERIC PORTRAITS FOR EPISODE 2 **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 27/12/2019 17:00:01** Graham (BRADLEY WALSH) - (C) BBC / BBC Studios - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Otto Farrant as Alex Rider

Alex Rider series to premiere on Amazon Prime Video next month

Doctor Eh__

Doctor Who: David Tennant’s Doctor takes on death itself in new Time Lord Victorious books

Mandip Gill in Doctor Who and John Barrowman in Torchwood (BBC)

Doctor Who’s Mandip Gill thinks Yaz should join Torchwood

Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) - Doctor Who

John Barrowman thinks some key Torchwood deaths happened “too soon”