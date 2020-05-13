Mark Gatiss and Sacha Dhawan will join Doctor Who fans for An Adventure in Space and Time watchalong

Mark Gatiss and Sacha Dhawan will take part in a live watchalong of An Adventure in Space and Time, the movie that tells the story behind Doctor Who’s creation.

First aired on BBC Two back in 2013, the feature-length dramatisation stars David Bradley as actor William Hartnell, who famously portrayed the First Doctor in the sci-fi series.

An Adventure in Space and Time explores the difficult process behind producing the pilot episode and further challenges the creators faced while establishing Doctor Who as a family favourite.

The film, written by Gatiss, who has also written several episodes of Doctor Who itself, co-starred Dhawan as Waris Hussein, the original director of the series.

On Saturday 23rd May at 7pm (BST), the pair of them will commence a live watchalong, tweeting out stories, trivia and opinions about the making of the acclaimed film.

Fans are encouraged to save the date and get involved by following Gatiss and Dhawan’s commentary, as well as sharing their own thoughts about An Adventure in Space and Time on social media using #London1963.

An Adventure in Space and Time is not currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer or Netflix, but a digital copy can be purchased for just £2.49 from Amazon UK.

The watchalong is the latest of many online events intended to keep Doctor Who fans entertained during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown, including RadioTimes.com‘s very own online Torchwood Q&A’s.

