Doctor Who fans can now read every series 12 script for free

Doctor Who fans suffering from boredom in lockdown are now in luck – the scripts from series 12’s episodes are now available on BBC Writersroom.

Scripts for all 10 episodes of series 12, which aired on BBC One from 1 January until 1 March, can be downloaded for free on the webpage as well as scripts for series nine, 10 and 11.

Series 12 saw Jodie Whittaker return as The Doctor alongside her sidekicks Graham O’Brien (Bradley Walsh), Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole) and Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill), while John Barrowman reprised his role as Jack Harness for the first time since 2010.

The BBC Writersroom page includes scripts written by head writer Chris Chibnall, Murdered By My Father’s Vinay Patel, playwright Charlene James and Pete McTighe (A Discovery of Witches).

Fans also have access to a script for virtual reality episode The Runaway, which was released on YouTube in January.

Chibnall took over lead writing duties from Steven Moffat in 2016, in preparation for Whittaker’s series 11, when she succeeded Peter Capaldi as the Time Lord.

Series 13 is scheduled to begin filming later in 2020 (if coronavirus restrictions permit) and expected to return to BBC One in Autumn 2021. A one-off special is expected to air in late 2020.

Doctor Who is available to steam on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.