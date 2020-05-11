Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. Here’s how you can make Zoom calls from the TARDIS and other iconic BBC sets

Here’s how you can make Zoom calls from the TARDIS and other iconic BBC sets

Your Zoom calls have just got a lot more exciting...

Tardis

If you feel like your Zoom meetings have been missing a little glitz and glamour, then the BBC might just have you covered.

Advertisement

The broadcaster has unveiled a suite of over 100 empty sets from its most popular and enduring TV shows for use as Zoom backgrounds, including the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom floor and and various iterations of the TARDIS from Doctor Who.

The sets are split into six categories – Science Fiction, Entertainment, Sitcom, Children’s Television, Sports and EastEnders – all of which include a wealth of different options.

Other highlights picked out by the BBC include the iconic Queen Vic from EastEnders, Fletch’s cell from Porridge and the bridge of the Liberator from Blake’s 7.

And you can also make use of the Match of the Day studio, numerous sets from Only Fools and Horses, and some vintage Top of the Pops sets.

To get access to these backgrounds, you need simply visit the BBC’s specially created page, click on your chosen background to bring up the full size image before right clicking and select “Save image as…”, and setting it as your background image in your chosen video conferencing application.

So whether your a fan of soaps, sci-fi or sitcoms – your weekly meetings might just have got a whole lot more exciting…

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

BBC

News report pulled after BBC presenter and guests face 'racist abuse and behaviour'

Space jam

How to watch Space Jam featuring The Last Dance star Michael Jordan

Van Der Valk

Will there be a second series of Van Der Valk on ITV?

Normal People (BBC)

When is Conversations with Friends coming to TV? New BBC Sally Rooney adaptation from team behind Normal People