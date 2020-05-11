Doctor Who’s Osgood returns in mini-episode The Zygon Isolation

The lockdown period hasn’t been short of new and unexpected Doctor Who treats – and the latest fan watchalong saw the release of a mini-episode featuring the return of a much-loved character.

Petronella Osgood, played by Ingrid Oliver, was the star of an introduction penned by Peter Harness, which saw the character hold a Zoom meeting with her Zygon self.

During the mini-episode, which was titled The Zygon Isolation, Osgood received a message from the Doctor, in which she outlined that she was also self-isolating and claimed she had “never felt so bored”.

The two Osgood’s also conversed about what they were missing (“feeling the sun on my blobby suckers”), what they were watching (The Great British Sewing Bee) and the fact that the ravens at the Tower of London had had new chicks.

The introduction then led into the fan watchalong of series nine episodes The Zygon Invasion and The Zygon Inversion, the latest in a long line of episodes to be chosen by Doctor Who Magazine writer Emily Cook.

Fan watchalongs have proven extremely popular with fans since the lockdown began – and the latest new mini-episode follows brand new material written by former showrunners Steven Moffat and Russell T Davies to accompany previous events.

Osgood first appeared in Doctor Who during the 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor in 2013, and has since played a part in three further episodes – including the two that were watched by fans yesterday.

Meanwhile the next episode to be selected for a watchalong as also been unveiled – and it’s another classic from the David Tennant era: series four episode The Fires of Pompeii (interestingly, this episode included future Doctor Peter Capaldi as an unrelated character).

The watchalong will take place next Sunday, 17th May at 7pm with writer James Moran and stars Francesca Fowler and Tracey Childs confirmed to be tweeting along.

