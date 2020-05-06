Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. The Walking Dead spin-off will premiere in 2020, says AMC boss

The Walking Dead spin-off will premiere in 2020, says AMC boss

After one major setback, the series is now on track to launch by the end of the year.

walking dead world beyond

The upcoming Walking Dead spin-off will meet its new premiere date in late 2020, despite production complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is a new series, set in the same universe as the zombie drama, about a group of teenagers born and raised in a post-apocalyptic society ruled by undead monsters.

The show finished filming before the coronavirus pandemic halted much of ordinary life and is currently in post-production, with editors and visual effects artists working on it from home.

After moving from its initially planned air date on 12th April to an unspecified slot later in the year, there had been some concern that the series would face further delays.

However, AMC Networks COO Ed Carroll confirmed yesterday that the series would definitely be “set to go” by late 2020, according to Deadline.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars a cast of up and coming actors including Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Aliyah Royale, alongside Emmy-winning British star Julia Ormond (Gold Digger).

The original Walking Dead series will continue alongside the new programme, but has faced setbacks of its own.

The season 10 finale had to be postponed from its own April premiere date, to allow extra time for crew to set up home working solutions.

Notably, it is the first season not to star Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, but series favourites Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Ross Marquand all reprise their roles.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video UK. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Morgan (Lennie James) and Rick (Andrew Lincoln)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Family and pet photoshoot

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a pet portrait photography session for just £25!

Expert photographers will capture pictures you’ll treasure forever

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

The Wilds

The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

villanelle-eve-rome

Killing Eve recap – what happened at the end of season two?

Shakespeare films

13 films you didn’t know were based on Shakespeare plays

Save Me – Lennie James

Will there be a Save Me season 3 on Sky and NOW TV?