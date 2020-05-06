The Walking Dead spin-off will premiere in 2020, says AMC boss

The upcoming Walking Dead spin-off will meet its new premiere date in late 2020, despite production complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is a new series, set in the same universe as the zombie drama, about a group of teenagers born and raised in a post-apocalyptic society ruled by undead monsters.

The show finished filming before the coronavirus pandemic halted much of ordinary life and is currently in post-production, with editors and visual effects artists working on it from home.

After moving from its initially planned air date on 12th April to an unspecified slot later in the year, there had been some concern that the series would face further delays.

However, AMC Networks COO Ed Carroll confirmed yesterday that the series would definitely be “set to go” by late 2020, according to Deadline.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars a cast of up and coming actors including Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Aliyah Royale, alongside Emmy-winning British star Julia Ormond (Gold Digger).

The original Walking Dead series will continue alongside the new programme, but has faced setbacks of its own.

The season 10 finale had to be postponed from its own April premiere date, to allow extra time for crew to set up home working solutions.

Notably, it is the first season not to star Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, but series favourites Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Ross Marquand all reprise their roles.

The Walking Dead is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video UK.