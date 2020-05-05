Robert Rodriguez and Ant-Man’s Peyton Reed will direct The Mandalorian season 2 episodes

Star Wars Day (4th May) saw several exciting new announcements from a galaxy far far away – and among them was the news that Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed will be directing episodes for The Mandalorian‘s second season.

The pair join series creator Jon Favreau and Carl Weathers – who also stars in the show – in being confirmed as directors for the second run.

Sin City director Rodriguez announced the news on Twitter, claiming that he was “truly humbled” to have had the “very rare privilege” of directing for the series, posting an image of himself alongside Baby Yoda.

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020

Ant-Man and the Wasp filmmaker Reed shared an image of a director’s chair bearing his name – with a Mandalorian helmet resting on the seat – alongside the caption #MayThe4thBeWithYou.

It is unclear how many episodes Rodriguez and Reed have each helmed – but it’s believed that season one directors Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow all returned for season two as well.

It had previously been announced that Taika Waititi, who directed the season one finale, would not be returning – but his days in the franchise are far from over, with the New Zealander now set to direct and co-write a brand new feature film.

It’s understood that the coronavirus lockdown has not affected the release of The Mandalorian season two, given that production had already wrapped on the series by March.

Furthermore it’s been reported that a third season is already in the works at Disney+, with Jon Favreau having started writing the scripts during lockdown and the art department and production design beginning work as well.

