Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars film

Star Wars Day (4th May… like May the 4th be with You, geddit?) has delivered some big news for fans, with Oscar winner Taika Waititi confirmed to be directing and co-writing a new big-screen outing.

Waititi, who recently won Best Adapted Screenplay for his film Jojo Rabbit, is working on a screenplay alongside 1917 writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Thor: Ragnarok director Waititi was previously involved in Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian, voicing a droid character and directed the first season finale, but recently revealed that he wouldn’t be involved in the upcoming second season.

Guess now we know why…

Disney has also officially announced that Russian Doll writer Leslye Headland is develping a new as-yet-untitled Star Wars series for Disney+ and write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner, as first reported late last month.

Release dates for both Waititi’s and Headland’s projects have not yet been announced.

They join a growing list of Star Wars projects in the works at Disney including a series based on the life of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and another following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope.

