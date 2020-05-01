The Flash season 8 and 9 talks halted by coronavirus pandemic

We’ve got good news and bad news for you, Flash fans. The good: there have been talks surrounding the possibility of not just one but two more seasons of the superhero show. The bad: all negotiations have been disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

At least, that’s according to Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen/The Flash in the CW series. Speaking on Inside of You podcast, Gustin recently revealed that the show’s upcoming seventh season is the last he is contracted for – with seasons eight and nine currently in doubt.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“The conversations actually had started already for adding a potential eighth and ninth [season], but then this pandemic happened, and everything has stopped,” he said.

“We don’t know when we’re back, and I don’t know when we’re going to continue the renegotiation talks.”

If the show isn’t renewed however, it may allow Gustin to take up other in-demand parts. As he later revealed on the podcast, he’s been forced to turn down roles due to The Flash commitments.

“There are plenty of things I feel I missed out on. The Flash has been so amazing, but we’re six years in now and the past four [summer] hiatuses I have had a project that has fallen through because of Flash,” he explained.

“There are a lot of opportunities that have gone away because of schedule conflicts. You just can’t have everything.”

Advertisement

The Flash airs on Sky One and NOW TV in the UK. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide