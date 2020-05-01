Accessibility Links

The Flash season 8 and 9 talks halted by coronavirus pandemic

Actor Grant Gustin says "everything has stopped" due to COVID-19

The Flash

We’ve got good news and bad news for you, Flash fans. The good: there have been talks surrounding the possibility of not just one but two more seasons of the superhero show. The bad: all negotiations have been disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At least, that’s according to Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen/The Flash in the CW series. Speaking on Inside of You podcast, Gustin recently revealed that the show’s upcoming seventh season is the last he is contracted for – with seasons eight and nine currently in doubt.

“The conversations actually had started already for adding a potential eighth and ninth [season], but then this pandemic happened, and everything has stopped,” he said.

“We don’t know when we’re back, and I don’t know when we’re going to continue the renegotiation talks.”

If the show isn’t renewed however, it may allow Gustin to take up other in-demand parts. As he later revealed on the podcast, he’s been forced to turn down roles due to The Flash commitments.

“There are plenty of things I feel I missed out on. The Flash has been so amazing, but we’re six years in now and the past four [summer] hiatuses I have had a project that has fallen through because of Flash,” he explained.

“There are a lot of opportunities that have gone away because of schedule conflicts. You just can’t have everything.”

The Flash airs on Sky One and NOW TV in the UK. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

