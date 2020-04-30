Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. A Star Wars Virtual Convention launches on May the 4th – here’s how to get involved

A Star Wars Virtual Convention launches on May the 4th – here’s how to get involved

May the fourth be with you

Rey (Daisy Ridley) in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, most events, festivals and conventions have been cancelled for the foreseeable future – but this hasn’t stopped Star Wars fans from celebrating the most iconic date in the franchise’s calendar: May the 4th.

Advertisement

To make sure all fans stay a galaxy far far away from each other, New York Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration organisers ReedPop are staging a virtual Star Wars conference.

The two-day online celebration – An Online Revelry: May the 4th and Revenge of the 5th – features watchalongs of the films and episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels in addition to Q&As with franchise writers and actors.

Lasting from 10am Eastern Time (3pm in UK) to 10pm (3am in UK), more details about the online festival’s schedule areavailable on the New York Comic Con website, including which Twitter handles to use when live tweeting during watchalongs and Star Wars-themed quizzes and trivia.

Most of the Q&A sessions will be live-streamed via New York Comic Con’s Facebook page, however an interview with the authors of the Star Wars novels and 501st Legion Children’s Book Reading will be available to watch on the BookCon Facebook page.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available to watch on Sky Store, Amazon Prime, Google Play and YouTube. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about Star Wars Episode IV: a New Hope

Star Wars Episode III - Revenge Of The Sith starring Ian McDiarmid as Supreme Chancellor Palpatine
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
HonestBrew Christmas case

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20% off HonestBrew Christmas cases

Take advantage of this cracking offer and discover the perfect gift for a craft beer lover!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Disney Quiz Questions

40 Disney trivia questions and answers for your home quiz

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Chewbacca and Han Solo

300+ General knowledge questions and answers for your virtual quiz (new questions)

Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now (December 2020)

104992

How well do you know Melbourne?