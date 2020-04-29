Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast: Hello and goodbye to Sarah Jane

School may currently be out for kids around the world, but in our Doctor Who podcast we’re heading back into the classroom – because on its 14th anniversary, it’s high time for a look back at 2006 episode School Reunion.

Starring David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor and Billie Piper’s Rose, the episode also brought Elisabeth Sladen’s fan-favourite classic companion Sarah Jane Smith back to the series in style, launching spin-off series The Sarah Jane Adventures and giving classic Who fans a warm, fuzzy feeling they’ve been chasing ever since.

This week we take a look back at the episode itself, delving into its impact on Doctor Who as a whole, its stellar guest cast (including pitch-perfect villain Anthony Head) and its legacy for Sarah Jane’s continuing presence in the Whoniverse.

Plus, we discuss the touching new tribute to Sarah Jane written by Russell T Davies, and what the new send-off means for the character going forward.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021