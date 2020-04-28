Accessibility Links

Hellraiser TV series in the works from Halloween director David Gordon Green

The series will reportedly be penned by Mark Verheiden and Michael Dougherty

Hellraiser VIII, Hellworld, Sky Movies, Pinhead

A Hellraiser TV series is reportedly being developed at HBO, with Halloween director David Gordon Green currently attached to direct.

According to Deadline, the series – which does not yet have an official name – will be penned by Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Galactica, Daredevil, Heroes) and Michael Dougherty (X-Men United, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Trick r’ Treat), though no casting announcements have been made so far.

The series is based on the popular Hellraiser horror film series, itself based on Clive Barker’s novella The Hellbound Hearts.

The original Hellraiser film was released in 1987, with the franchise now consisting of ten films in addition to spin-off literature including books, comic books and graphic novels.

The new show is reportedly not intended as a remake, but will instead tie into the franchise’s existing mythology, with legendary villain Pinhead expected to make an appearance.

Meanwhile, a further Hellraiser film is also currently in development, although it is not believed that this is related to the new series.

Looking for your next lockdown watch? If you love horror movies, take a look at our round-up of the best horror movies on Netflix right now. 

