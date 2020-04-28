Doctor Who: “Updated animation” of Patrick Troughton’s Power of the Daleks coming this summer

Good news for classic Doctor Who fans – a new and updated animated version of “lost” story The Power of the Daleks is set to be released this summer, adding improved animation to the previous 2016 recreation as well as new special features.

The Power of the Daleks – Special Edition will bring Second Doctor Patrick Troughton’s first 1966 adventure back to life once more after the original live-action recording was lost from the BBC archive in the 1970s, and is set for release on 6th July 2020.

Previously released in 2016 as a six-part animated recreation of the missing story (achieved using old audio recordings, photographs and storyboards), this new version will apparently feature “fresh animation in high definition” and “authentic black and white visuals”, enhancing the look of the story while also adding new features (and some from other releases) including:

Two new documentaries about Power of the Daleks

1993 BBC audio version of The Power of the Daleks narrated by Tom Baker

Raw incidental music

Photogrammetry Featurette

Whicker’s World – I Don’t Like My Monsters to Have Oedipus Complexes

Daleks – The Early Years: A 1992 documentary presented by Peter Davison

Robin Hood – 1953 Episode: Patrick Troughton’s earliest surviving TV appearance

BBC archive footage from BBC regional news, BBC Breakfast, Blue Peter and Newsnight

Previously unreleased animation trailers and animatics

Easter Eggs

Meanwhile, special features from the 2016 version of the release will also be included, such as:

Audio commentaries by Anneke Wills on each episode

Animation test footage

Photo Gallery, including previously unreleased and rediscovered full colour on-set photos from 1966.

Servants & Masters – The Making of The Power of the Daleks

Doctor Who – The Highlanders

The new version of the story will retail at £20.42 on DVD and £25.52 on Blu-Ray, and you can pre-order it here now.

All together, this seems like a real smorgasbord of Doctor Who content for classic Who fans, whether you get it on DVD or Blu-Ray. Or should that be Who-Ray?

Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks – special edition is available for pre-order now ahead of release on 6th July 2020.