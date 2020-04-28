Avengers: Infinity War deleted scene saw Dr. Strange wear Iron Man’s armour

Avengers: Infinity War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely teased an intriguing never-before-seen photo during a fan watchalong of the film last night.

The pair shared a photo of Doctor Strange wearing Iron Man’s suit – a scene which never made it into the final cut.

The scene was an alternative version of that which saw Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) save Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) from Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) – and apparently one of many versions of the scene that was eventually ditched.

Speaking via the ComicBook.com Twitter account, McFeely wrote, “So, there were other versions of this rescue. Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream…”

So, there were other versions of this rescue. Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream… #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty -SM pic.twitter.com/ZToVfWpnHg — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020

Given the scope and scale of Infinity War, it is no surprise that there were many scenes which never quite made their way into the finished film – but still, Marvel fans clearly enjoyed getting this glimpse into an alternative version of the movie.

One fan write on Twitter, “I would sell a kidney to see this scene with the effects completed” while another added, “I really wanna see this deleted scene even before CGI I don’t care.”

Avengers: Infinity War first hit cinemas two years ago, in April 2018 and was followed by last year’s Avengers: Endgame, which became the highest grossing film of all time.

Marvel’s phase four has currently been delayed as part of Disney’s response to coronavirus delays in production.

