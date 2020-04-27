Doctors unite for “epic” multi-platform Doctor Who story Time Lord Victorious

After being teased over the weekend, Doctor Who’s mysterious Time Lord Victorious project has been revealed – and it’s bigger than anyone expected.

Described as a “multi-platform” experience and “an amazing epic”, it’s been announced that the new project will have fans follow a new Doctor Who story across multiple platforms (including comics, audio dramas, magazines and more), with several Doctors from years past defending Gallifrey from a deadly threat.

“Time Lord Victorious will tell a new and untold story, set within the Dark Times at the start of the universe, when even the Eternals were young,” the BBC said in a release.

“Following several Doctors across space and time as they defend their home planet from a terrible race, this is a story like no other.”

The story will apparently initially follow Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor, Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor and David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor alongside Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler, as well as classic monsters like the Daleks and the Ood, though it’s currently unclear whether any of the actors will be personally involved beyond use of their likeness.

Launching over a 12-week period later this year, the story will be delivered by Penguin Random House, BBC Books, Titan Comics, Doctor Who Magazine, Big Finish productions, BBC Audio, action figure company Eaglemoss Hero Collector, Immersive Everywhere, Maze Theory (who made the last Doctor Who VR game) and Escape Hunt (who recently delivered a Dalek-themed escape room), all working together to tell the tale through their own medium.

“BBC Studios’ Doctor Who licensees have come together to tell an amazing epic – one that’s full of monsters, fun and heart,” producer James Goss said in a release.

“All strands of the story unite into a mighty patchwork that ranges from one end of the universe to the next. There’s more to be revealed, but the enthusiasm and ideas which the licensees have come up with are breath-taking. It’s going to be such fun.”

Still confused? Well, as far as we can tell it’s like a big crossover movie or TV event where you need to watch all the different shows and films to understand the full story – but instead of tuning in on the big or small screen it seems you’ll need to pick up comics, audio dramas, books and video games or visit immersive experiences and escape rooms to keep up with the narrative.

At time of writing there’s not an exact list of what will be released and where, as well as just how much time and money fans will have to invest to follow the whole story, but more information (including details of other characters and monsters involved in the project) is set to be unveiled regularly on BBC Studios website DoctorWho.TV ahead of the launch of Time Lord Victorious later this year.

And in any case, for most fans the news of more Doctor Who content arriving in a few months can only be a good thing. Plus, who doesn’t want to see David Tennant in a Time Lord collar?

