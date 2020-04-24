20 Stranger Things questions for your home pub quiz

Among the many activities that have emerged to keep the nation entertained during the ongoing lockdown, few have proven more popular than the video chat pub quiz – with people across the country making use of a range of video messaging apps to test their general knowledge.

And when it comes to your turn to host, you’ll need a list of questions pitched at just the right difficulty level – while it might also be fun to ask loads of questions along one topic or theme.

So we’ve put together a quiz themed on one of Netflix’s biggest hits – ’80s throwback sci-fi series Stranger Things.

Feel free to use it at your next Zoom quiz gathering – we won’t tell!

Ready, steady, quiz…

Questions

In the first season of Stranger Things, one character became a viral sensation despite vanishing early on in the run. What was her name? In season 2, which former Lord of the Rings star joined the cast as Joyce Byers new love interest? Stranger Things takes place in a fictional rural town called Hawkins – but what US state is it in? What are the first names of the Duffer brothers, who created the show? What game are the boys in Stranger Things frequently shown to enjoy playing – including at the very beginning of the show? At the start of the second season, the boys go dressed up as characters from what popular film for Halloween? What is the name of Dustin’s girlfriend whom he meets at Science Camp between seasons 2 and 3? What is the name of the ice cream parlour at which Steve works in season 3? In season 1 what unusual item does Joyce use as a method of communication to try and get into contact with her son? What is the name of the private investigator played by Fleabag star Brett Gelman in seasons 2 and 3? What song by the Clash plays a prominent part in season 1? In what year does Stranger Things begin? What is the name of Lucas’ younger sister? What foodstuff is Eleven a huge fan of – living off a stolen supply of them when she was stranded in the woods? What is the name of the malevolent entity that possesses Will in season 2? What name is given to the slingshot frequently used by Lucas? What is the name given to the CIA experiments of which Eleven’s mother was a participant? What creative hobby does Jonathan pursue? What arcade game is Max shown to be particularly good at? Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, went onto star an film adaptation of which popular ’80s-set novel?

Answers

