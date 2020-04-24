20 Doctor Who questions for your home pub quiz

As the nation retreats indoors during lockdown, there’s one thing keeping us all connected – the new trend of virtual pub quizzing, with separated families and friends joining together online to have fun, learn new things and – most crucially of all – show off just how much random trivia they’ve picked up over the years.

Of course, though, sloping off to a quiz night at your local pub is easier than putting one together yourself – which is why here at RadioTimes.com we’ve been putting together lists of pub quiz questions on a variety of topics to help make your evenings fun and full of useless knowledge.

This time, we’ve pulled together a list of Doctor Who pub quiz questions for you, dragged from all corners of time and space (well, the TV series anyway) to test your mettle. Just think of it as Whoniversity Challenge.

For now, let’s get cracking. Allons-y!

Questions

Name every actor to portray the Doctor in the Doctor Who TV series since 2005 (First Name and Last Name). The Ice Warriors come from which planet? Which EastEnders actor did NOT appear in the 1993 Doctor Who special Dimensions in Time? Pam St Clement/Leslie Grantham/Mike Reid/Wendy Richard Which Doctor has the line “900 years of time and space, and I’ve never been slapped by someone’s mother.” What interrupted the first Christopher Eccleston story Rose upon its first TV transmission? What was the Doctor’s nickname while at the Prydonian Academy on Gallifrey? What were the last words spoken by the Tenth Doctor before he regenerated? The Doctor has which ‘type; of TARDIS? Which classic Doctor has encountered the Cybermen, but never had a Cyberman story of their own? Complete the following news quote from 2010 “Since the new Doctor Who aired, we have seen a dramatic rise in ___ sales, in the last month sales have increased by 94 percent.” What is the home planet of the Slitheen, and how – exactly – do you spell it? In 2008 an episode of Doctor Who included two guest stars who would later be cast in main roles on the series. Who were they? (Bonus point – what’s the name of the episode?) Who did Colin Baker play in Doctor Who before he took on the role of the Sixth Doctor? How many operators is the TARDIS designed to have? What was the name of the school where the Doctor was working undercover in 2006’s School Reunion? In 2013’s Time of the Doctor, what is the name of the poem Clara reads the Doctor from a Christmas Cracker? What magazine did series companion Sarah Jane Smith work for? How much did the TARDIS used in the 2005 series fetch when it was auctioned in 2010? (Point for closest answer if no one guesses exactly) Which of the following is not a Doctor Who alien: Krillitane, Jagrafess, Flummox, Toclafane, Atraxi What was the name of the fictional council estate where Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler lived?

Answers

