Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. New female-led Star Wars series reportedly in the works at Disney Plus

New female-led Star Wars series reportedly in the works at Disney Plus

Leslye Headland, co-creator of Netflix's Russian Doll, is set to head up the project

Jango Fett in Star Wars Episode II Attack Of The Clones

The time for productions of major film and TV projects to resume may be far far away, but that seemingly hasn’t stopped Disney from venturing further into the galaxy.

Advertisement

Following rumours that work has already begun on The Mandalorians season three ahead of the release of the second season, Variety has now reported that there is a brand new Star Wars series in the works at Disney+.

Leslye Headland, showrunner and co-creator of Netflix’s twisty Russian Doll, has reportedly been tapped to head up the project.

Not much else is known about it at this stage, other than it is expected to take place in a different timeline than current Star Wars projects and that it will centre on female characters.

The new series would be the fourth Star Wars project to find its way to Disney+. On top of the second series of The Mandalorian, an Obi-Wan Kenobi solo series starring Ewan McGregor and a Cassian Andor spin-off show are expected to land on the streamer in the near future.

Advertisement

Wondering what’s good to watch on Disney+? Check out our round-up of the best Disney+ TV shows

Tags

All about The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian season 2
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

the-mandalorian

The Mandalorian season three is ‘already in the works’ at Disney

John Boyega stars as Finn in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, directed by JJ Abrams

John Boyega says Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker had “some disappointments” but was “very fulfilling”

The Mandalorian (Disney)

What’s on Disney+ UK? Full list of content to help you choose what to watch

Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus (Disney+)

Watch now The best TV series on Disney+

Partnered content Disney+