New female-led Star Wars series reportedly in the works at Disney Plus

The time for productions of major film and TV projects to resume may be far far away, but that seemingly hasn’t stopped Disney from venturing further into the galaxy.

Following rumours that work has already begun on The Mandalorians season three ahead of the release of the second season, Variety has now reported that there is a brand new Star Wars series in the works at Disney+.

Leslye Headland, showrunner and co-creator of Netflix’s twisty Russian Doll, has reportedly been tapped to head up the project.

Not much else is known about it at this stage, other than it is expected to take place in a different timeline than current Star Wars projects and that it will centre on female characters.

The new series would be the fourth Star Wars project to find its way to Disney+. On top of the second series of The Mandalorian, an Obi-Wan Kenobi solo series starring Ewan McGregor and a Cassian Andor spin-off show are expected to land on the streamer in the near future.

