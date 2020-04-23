Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. Netflix’s The Haunting Of Bly Manor is “still on schedule” according to its creator

Netflix’s The Haunting Of Bly Manor is “still on schedule” according to its creator

The series, a follow-up to 2018's critically lauded The Haunting of Hill House, will arrive on Netflix later in 2020

Netflix has confirmed that The Haunting of Hill House will return for a second season (Netflix)

There’s no shortage of TV projects which have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic – but Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor is not one of them, according to its writer and creator Mike Flanagan.

Advertisement

The series, a follow up to 2018’s critically lauded The Haunting of Hill House (which was loosely based on the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name) is expected to hit the streaming platform later this year as was originally planned.

Advertisement

Replying to a fan question on Twitter, Flanagan wrote, “Going great. Still on schedule, we wrapped before the shutdown and post production has [been] carrying on from home. The show is shaping up wonderfully, I’m thrilled with it.

“At the moment no reason to think it’ll be pushed. @netflix will announce the release date when they’re ready.”

The series is not a direct sequel to The Haunting of Hill House, but is instead based on another classic ghost story – Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw, in which Bly Manor plays a crucial role.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last year, Flanagan promised fans that they were in for even more scares this time round, claiming that the upcoming series is a “lot more frightening, just on a visceral level.”

Given that Hill House was hardly lacking in scary moments, it seems that this one might not be for the faint-hearted…

Looking for your next lockdown watch? Check out our round-up of best Netflix TV series.

Tags

Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now (December 2020)

The Conjuring

28 of the best horror films on Netflix right now

Xavier Dupont De Ligonnes and his son

18 of the best Netflix documentaries to watch right now

The Haunting of Hill House

Haunting of Hill House creator’s new Netflix series reveals cast