Netflix’s The Haunting Of Bly Manor is “still on schedule” according to its creator

There’s no shortage of TV projects which have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic – but Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor is not one of them, according to its writer and creator Mike Flanagan.

Advertisement

The series, a follow up to 2018’s critically lauded The Haunting of Hill House (which was loosely based on the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name) is expected to hit the streaming platform later this year as was originally planned.

Advertisement

Replying to a fan question on Twitter, Flanagan wrote, “Going great. Still on schedule, we wrapped before the shutdown and post production has [been] carrying on from home. The show is shaping up wonderfully, I’m thrilled with it.