The Ten Doctors – Doctor Who stars past and present unite to pay tribute to NHS carers

Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker and Jo Martin have joined forces for a special message to NHS staff

(BBC)

In an unprecedented move, *ten* stars of Doctor Who have united – to send a special message to thank NHS staff and other frontline workers around the country.

Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker and Jo Martin  – series 12’s Fugitive Doctor – have all taken part.

Doctor Who - Big Night In
Doctor Who – Big Night In
BBC

It will be broadcast during The Big Night In, taking place on BBC One this Thursday from 7pm, and will air just prior to the weekly Clap For Carers at 8pm.

According to the BBC, The Big Night In – which is being hosted by Lenny Henry, Matt Baker, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness – will “celebrate the acts of kindness, humour and the spirit of hope and resilience that is keeping the nation going during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic”.

It sees Comic Relief and Children in Need come together for the first time to raise funds for those on the frontline fighting Covid-19, as well as for unsung heroes going the extra mile to support their communities.

In addition to the message from the ten Doctors, other stars set to feature from their own homes include Catherine Tate (also a former Doctor Who star), Gary Barlow and Dawn French – who will be bringing back her character Reverend Geraldine Granger from beloved sitcom The Vicar of Dibley.

