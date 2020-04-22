The Mandalorian season three is ‘already in the works’ at Disney

Disney Plus hit series The Mandalorian has yet to air its second series, but a third is reportedly already in the works.

Advertisement

According to Variety, creator Jon Favreau has been hard at work writing The Mandalorian season three, while the art department and production design are believed to have started work also.

Of course, given the current halt of productions worldwide due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, it’s unlikely the project will move to production any time soon. However, considering season two has yet to land and a third series hasn’t been officially confirmed by the House of Mouse, it’s promising news.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Luckily, The Mandalorian season two had wrapped up filming before coronavirus forced productions to pause, so it looks like we’ll be getting more Mano and Baby Yoda in 2020 – the second series is expected to land on Disney Plus in October this year.

Not much else is known about The Mandalorian season three, with details about the second series under wraps.

It is expected that Ahsoka Tano, a Clone Wars fan favourite, will make her first live-action appearance on the second series and will be played by Rosario Dawson, though this has yet to be confirmed. We’ll likely also learn more about Giancarlo Esposito’s villainous Moff Gideon.

You can watch the first season of The Mandalorian now on Disney Plus – here’s how to sign up.

Advertisement

Looking for what else to watch on Disney+? Check out our round-up of best Disney+ TV shows.