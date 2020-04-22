Sophia Myles is joining Doctor Who Tweet-along of The Girl in the Fireplace

Sophia Myles has announced that she will be taking part in an upcoming Doctor Who Tweet-along of The Girl in the Fireplace.

She played the title character in the acclaimed fourth episode of the second series, which co-starred David Tennant, Billie Piper and Noel Clarke as the Doctor and his companions.

Writer Steven Moffat will be joining in on the Tweet-along set to take place on 6th May at 7pm, with “special surprises” promised to fans.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️I am very excited to announce that I will be taking part in a Dr Who Tweet-A-long on May 6th at 7pm UK. Steven Moffat and I will join you LIVE to watch The Girl In The Fireplace!Special surprises and lots of fun.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) April 21, 2020

The Doctor Who watchalong events have become a big part of lockdown life for many fans, offering the unique chance to watch cherished episodes of the sci-fi series with the people who made them and get some behind-the-scenes insights.

Last weekend, David Tennant and Catherine Tate got involved in the action, setting up a special shared Twitter account to revisit the epic two-part finale to series four, The Stolen Earth and Journey’s End, with many tuning in for the ride.

The event also saw the release of a touching Sarah Jane tribute in memory of the late Elisabeth Sladen.

The Girl in the Fireplace Tweet-along will take place on 6th May at 7pm.