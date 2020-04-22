Scoob! is the latest film to skip cinemas and head straight to VOD release

Warner Bros has announced that its brand new animated Scooby Doo film will skip its planned cinema release and go straight to people’s homes during lockdown.

Scoob! was set to be the first theatrically released film in the long-running children’s franchise since 2004’s Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, initially scheduled to land in cinemas on 15th May.

The film will still meet that release date, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will be made available online via video on demand services in a similar way to other early-release films, including family flick Trolls: World Tour.

Scoob! has enlisted an all-star voice cast to bring life to the mystery solving team, including Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman) as Fred, Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!) as Daphne, Gina Rodriguez (Jane The Virgin) as Velma and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) as Shaggy.

The new feature sees the team faced with their toughest challenge yet, uncovering a plan to unleash a ghost dog on the world, which can only be thwarted with the help of their own talking mutt.

Production on Scoob! was finishing just as the coronavirus crisis was starting to escalate, meaning the film was finished just in time to remain on schedule.

Universal reported that its recent online release of Trolls: World Tour, which had also been intended for cinemas, scored the studio its biggest opening weekend ever for a digital title.

In the UK, Trolls was made available to rent for £15.99 and it is expected that Scoob! will be a similar price, available from platforms like Amazon Prime and Google Play.

Warner Bros recently announced other changes to its upcoming slate of films, including a new release date for hotly anticipated superhero flick The Batman.

Scoob! will be available to rent online from 15th May.