30 Marvel questions for your home pub quiz

We may have to wait a while longer for Black Widow now – but there’s no reason you can’t get your Marvel fix through the nation’s new favourite pastime: quizzing. Whether on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger it’s never long before a quiz is suggested – and eventually it will be your turn to host…

Advertisement

has your back with a round devoted to Marvel to test your friends and family on the biggest film franchise of all time – see below for 30 questions on everything from Iron Man to Infinity Stones. Answers will be below – no peeking.

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Questions assemble!

Who made Captain America’s shield? Unlike the comics, who created Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron? Which beloved comic book writer has cameoed in every Marvel film up to Avengers: Endgame? Before he was Captain America, which member of the Fantastic Four did Chris Evans play? What is Captain America’s shield made out of? Which infamous aquatic bird cameos in the post-credit scene of Guardians of the Galaxy? What is Black Widow’s real name? On what planet was the Soul Stone hidden in Infinity War? Which former Doctor Who companion plays cyborg assassin Nebula? What is the name of Thor’s hammer? Which Marvel film did Kenneth Branagh direct? Which Hollywood A-lister made a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok playing Loki in an Asgardian play? In which film’s post-credit scene did Thanos first appear? Director Taika Waititi also played which comedic Thor: Ragnarok character? Who played Bruce Banner in The Incredible Hulk? What Marvel Cinematic Universe film was released first? What is the name of Black Panther’s home country? Which former Batman played Spider-Man villain the Vulture? What is the name of the microscopic universe Ant-Man travels to when he goes sub-atomic? Who was Tony Stark’s favourite band, whose songs feature in the Iron Man movies? What species is Loki revealed to be? Which fictional detective have Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch both famously played? Before becoming Vision, what is the name of Iron Man’s A.I. butler? What is the only Marvel film not to have a post-credit scene? What Top Gun character is Captain Marvel’s cat named after? Who replaced Terence Howard as War Machine in Iron Man 2 onwards? What is the name of the organisation revealed to have taken over S.H.I.E.L.D. in Captain America: The Winter Soldier? Who killed Tony Stark’s parents? Agent Coulson went on to become the main character on which spin-off TV show? How man Infinity Stones are there?

Answers

Advertisement