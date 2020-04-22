Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. 30 Marvel questions for your home pub quiz
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

30 Marvel questions for your home pub quiz

Even superheroes have a night off - here are some marvellous questions to kick off your virtual pub quiz!

A poster for Avengers: Endgame (Disney)

We may have to wait a while longer for Black Widow now – but there’s no reason you can’t get your Marvel fix through the nation’s new favourite pastime: quizzing. Whether on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger it’s never long before a quiz is suggested – and eventually it will be your turn to host…

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has your back with a round devoted to Marvel to test your friends and family on the biggest film franchise of all time – see below for 30 questions on everything from Iron Man to Infinity Stones. Answers will be below – no peeking.

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quizfilm pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Questions assemble!

  1. Who made Captain America’s shield?
  2. Unlike the comics, who created Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron?
  3. Which beloved comic book writer has cameoed in every Marvel film up to Avengers: Endgame?
  4. Before he was Captain America, which member of the Fantastic Four did Chris Evans play?
  5. What is Captain America’s shield made out of?
  6. Which infamous aquatic bird cameos in the post-credit scene of Guardians of the Galaxy?
  7. What is Black Widow’s real name?
  8. On what planet was the Soul Stone hidden in Infinity War?
  9. Which former Doctor Who companion plays cyborg assassin Nebula?
  10. What is the name of Thor’s hammer?
  11. Which Marvel film did Kenneth Branagh direct?
  12. Which Hollywood A-lister made a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok playing Loki in an Asgardian play?
  13. In which film’s post-credit scene did Thanos first appear?
  14. Director Taika Waititi also played which comedic Thor: Ragnarok character?
  15. Who played Bruce Banner in The Incredible Hulk?
  16. What Marvel Cinematic Universe film was released first?
  17. What is the name of Black Panther’s home country?
  18. Which former Batman played Spider-Man villain the Vulture?
  19. What is the name of the microscopic universe Ant-Man travels to when he goes sub-atomic?
  20. Who was Tony Stark’s favourite band, whose songs feature in the Iron Man movies?
  21. What species is Loki revealed to be?
  22. Which fictional detective have Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch both famously played?
  23. Before becoming Vision, what is the name of Iron Man’s A.I. butler?
  24. What is the only Marvel film not to have a post-credit scene?
  25. What Top Gun character is Captain Marvel’s cat named after?
  26. Who replaced Terence Howard as War Machine in Iron Man 2 onwards?
  27. What is the name of the organisation revealed to have taken over S.H.I.E.L.D. in Captain America: The Winter Soldier?
  28. Who killed Tony Stark’s parents?
  29. Agent Coulson went on to become the main character on which spin-off TV show?
  30. How man Infinity Stones are there?

Answers

Advertisement
  1. Howard Stark
  2. Tony Stark/Iron Man
  3. Stan Lee
  4. The Human Torch
  5. Vibranium
  6. Howard the Duck
  7. Natasha Romanoff
  8. Vormir
  9. Karen Gillan
  10. Mjolnir
  11. Thor
  12. Matt Damon
  13. The Avengers
  14. Korg
  15. Edward Norton
  16. Iron Man
  17. Wakanda
  18. Michael Keaton
  19. Quantum Realm
  20. AC/DC
  21. Frost Giant
  22. Sherlock Holmes
  23. Jarvis
  24. Avengers: Endgame
  25. Goose
  26. Don Cheadle
  27. Hydra
  28. The Winter Soldier
  29. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
  30. Six

Streaming services we think you might like…

Tags

Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Simu Liu of Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

When is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings released? Who is in the cast? What is it about?

Marvel Agents of SHIELD

Is Marvel’s Agents of Shield season 6 on Disney Plus UK? How to watch online

The Queen Victoria pub on the EastEnders set

20 soaps quiz questions and answers for your home pub quiz

EXTRACTION, 2020JB6_6972.NEF

When is Extraction released on Netflix?